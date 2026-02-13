KOTA KINABALU, Feb 13 — The number of flood evacuees in Sabah has risen to 445 people from 185 families this morning, up from 355 from 149 families yesterday.

According to a statement from the Sabah State Disaster Management Secretariat, all evacuees from 17 flood-affected villages in Sipitang and Beaufort are currently sheltering in three temporary relief centres (PPS).

In Beaufort, the number of affected residents from three villages has jumped to 242 people from 89 families at the Selagon PPS, compared with 154 people from 53 families yesterday.

“In Sipitang, 95 people from 45 families are housed at the Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan Padang Berampah PPS, while 108 people from 51 families remain at the Dewan Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Padang Berampah,” the statement read.

Heavy rain since Tuesday evening has caused Sungai Mengalong in Sipitang and Sungai Padas in Beaufort to swell, flooding nearby villages. — Bernama