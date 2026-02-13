KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Strong domestic demand helped Malaysia outperform expectations, lifting fourth-quarter 2025 GDP to a three-year high of 6.3 per cent and full-year growth to 5.2 per cent, above the government’s forecast, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

MOF said this momentum pushed full-year 2025 GDP growth to 5.2 per cent, up from the 5.1 per cent achieved in 2024, putting it well ahead of the government’s official forecast range of four per cent to 4.8 per cent.

“For the second year running, the Madani Government narrowed the fiscal deficit beyond its target, to 3.7 per cent, against the initial projection of 3.8 per cent (2024: 4.1 per cent),” the ministry said in a statement.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), in an earlier announcement, said that the better-than-expected GDP performance was also attributed to favourable exports, which exceeded the forecast range of 4-4.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim noted that the strength in macroeconomic indicators was also benefiting the rakyat, particularly with the lowest unemployment rate in over a decade at 2.9 per cent and lower inflation in 2025 at 1.4 per cent, down from 1.8 per cent in 2024.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, stated that savings from fiscal reforms were reallocated to social assistance programs such as Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA), while the government remains committed to public infrastructure projects that improve the rakyat’s quality of life.

“After three years of the Madani Administration, it is increasingly clear that the articulation of a coherent policy framework, as set out in Ekonomi Madani, followed by continued demonstration of tough reforms, has strengthened investor confidence in Malaysia.

“This is reflected in the ringgit’s ascent as Asia’s best-performing currency, rising direct investments, and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI’s strongest performance in seven years,” he said.

Anwar said that while the Madani Government recognises the progress achieved thus far, it must not rest on its laurels, as global headwinds and intensifying trade tensions continue to shape the lives of all Malaysians.

“It is imperative that we stay the course on Ekonomi Madani reforms, making 2026 a year to deepen our resolve to promote higher value-added economic activities, eradicate corruption, improve the rakyat’s quality of life, and enhance the ease of doing business,” he said.

MOF said the economy is expected to remain on a steady trajectory in 2026, supported by resilient domestic demand, firm household consumption, and continued investment momentum. Higher tourism activity under Visit Malaysia 2026, alongside increases in the minimum wage and civil servant salaries, will further reinforce consumer spending.

“Budget 2026 will lay the foundation for the 13th Malaysia Plan, 2026-2030, and other policy levers to promote inclusive and sustainable economic expansion.

“At the same time, the Madani Government will continue to uphold fiscal discipline to safeguard long-term sustainability while supporting growth momentum,” the ministry added. — Bernama