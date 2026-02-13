KANGAR, Feb 13 — The Perlis state government has declared the first day of Ramadan 1447H as a Special Public Holiday for the state, with the consent of the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail.

Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah said that if the first day of Ramadan fell on February 18, which coincided with the Chinese New Year public holiday, the Special Public Holiday for Perlis would be deferred to the following day.

“Meanwhile, if Ramadan 1, 1447H, falls on February 19, 2026 (Thursday), that day will be declared a Special Public Holiday. The declaration of this Special Public Holiday is intended to provide an opportunity for Muslims in the state to welcome and reflect on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan more meaningfully.

“It is also aimed at encouraging the strengthening of family values as well as early preparations to observe the fasting month,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, Abu Bakar said the state government had also decided that the working hours for Perlis civil servants every Friday throughout Ramadan would be from 8am to 12.30pm.

He said that with the implementation of Flexible Working Hours (FWH) during Ramadan, all heads of department at the state level were responsible for ensuring that service delivery, including counter services, continued smoothly without disruption.

Abu Bakar said all heads of departments must also issue notifications regarding counter service hours throughout Ramadan to avoid any confusion among the public.

“As for staff at federal departments, the implementation of FWH is subject to the discretion of their respective heads of department.

“In this regard, it is my sincere hope that the privilege of leaving early on Fridays will be put to good use to enhance acts of worship and piety throughout the blessed month of Ramadan in seeking the pleasure of Allah,” he said. — Bernama