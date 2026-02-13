KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The Madani Government will ensure that the people of Sabah are no longer deprived of their right to enjoy basic infrastructure such as water and electricity, and that this effort will continue to be prioritised, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The prime minister expressed this following a courtesy call by Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman at his office yesterday.

Anwar said they also exchanged views on the state’s development planning and economic growth, as well as social well-being and the welfare of the people of the Land Below the Wind.

“This meeting strengthens our shared resolve to develop Sabah in a fair and comprehensive manner, based on the genuine needs of the people, so that the progress achieved is truly felt by all Sabahans,” he said in a Facebook post today. — Bernama