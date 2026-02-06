LABUAN, Feb 6 — A former Labuan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director was charged in the Labuan Corruption Court on Thursday with accepting RM10,000 in bribes linked to maintenance and repair works at the department in 2020.

The accused, Ismaidi Ismail, 56, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read before Judge Elsie Primus.

According to the charge, Ismaidi, as a public servant and director of Labuan JBPM, allegedly received RM10,000 in cash from a company around May 2020.

The alleged bribe was said to be connected to maintenance and repair works at the department’s quarters, and the charge was brought under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

The court allowed bail of RM20,000 with a RM10,000 deposit and one surety, ordered the accused to report to the nearest MACC office every two months, and fixed March 13 for mention, with the prosecution conducted by deputy public prosecutor Joe Randy Juster while the accused was unrepresented. — Daily Express