KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has invited the public to attend the “Safe Internet, Everyone’s Responsibility” forum in conjunction with Internet Safety Day 2026 this Sunday at Taman Tasik Titiwangsa.

According to MCMC’s website, the forum will commence at 2.00 pm, hosted by social media influencer Ariz Ramli, popularly known as Caprice.

The discussion will feature a panel of distinguished experts, including Royal Malaysia Police Chief Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division (D11) assistant director SAC Siti Kamsiah Hassan; Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (SUHAKAM) child commissioner Assoc Prof Dr. Mohd Al Adib; and MN Amplified Marketing founder, Muhammad Noor, known as Madnor.

On Sunday morning, ahead of the forum, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil will officially launch the Safe Internet Campaign 2026.

Internet Safety Day 2026 is organised by the Ministry of Communications and led by the MCMC, in observance of the global Safer Internet Day.

Celebrated annually in over 170 countries, the initiative promotes a safer, more responsible, and positive online environment, with a special focus on protecting children and young people.

Themed “Smart Technology, Safe Choices: Safe and Responsible Use of AI”, Internet Safety Day 2026 focuses on the critical need for informed digital decisions amidst our rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Visitors can look forward to a diverse lineup of engaging activities, including a casual talk segment, e-sports tournaments, a technology exhibition, and informational booths hosted by the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI).

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the day’s schedule features busking performances and a mini-concert with popular artists such as Kaka Azraff, Insomniacks, Kmy Kmo, Luca Sickta, Ismail Izzani and Leaism.

These performances will complement the recreational activities, which include an ExploRace and various interactive sessions.

A key focus of this year’s programme is family safety, with sessions led by global platform providers, such as Meta, presenting on tools like the Meta Teen Account, parental controls and their latest safety features.

Other leading technology companies, including TikTok and Google, are also scheduled to share expertise on their platform-specific safety tools and how to activate parental controls, geared towards creating a more secure online environment for children and teenagers.

The event will also host the prize-giving ceremony for the 2026 Internet Safety Day Video Competition. Furthermore, NADI will conduct a special interactive session designed to equip attendees with practical knowledge on defending against phishing attacks and online scams.

The public is warmly invited to participate in this vibrant celebration, which blends crucial cybersecurity education with a relaxed and family-friendly experience. — Bernama