KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The cover of a rubber plantation failed to shield a turtle‑smuggling syndicate from a dramatic bust in Kangar.

Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director‑general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim told Harian Metro (HM) that the raids led to the seizure of dozens of turtles of various species, wildlife eggs and other items linked to the illegal trade.

The operation was carried out through a joint effort involving Perhilitan’s Wildlife Crime Unit (WCU) and officers from the Perlis police contingent’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) at several locations across Perlis.

According to him, the integrated Khazanah Operation (OBK), led by officer Celescoriano Razond, was the result of months of intelligence gathering and public tip‑offs.

“The first raid was conducted at about 12.35pm yesterday at a house in Jalan Seri Satu, Taman Perlis, Kangar.

“A 44‑year‑old man was arrested while transporting five boxes containing six Sulcata tortoises without any licence or valid documentation,” he told HM.

Further checks then led the team to a hidden shed in Kaki Bukit, Perlis, believed to be the main storage site for the wildlife. At that location, authorities detained two men and discovered more than 40 turtles of various species, including Sulcata tortoises, Indian Star tortoises and Malayan Box turtles as well as 13 turtle eggs. One turtle was also found dead.

In a follow‑up inspection at another house in Batu 16, Kaki Bukit, authorities seized 15 wild boar tusks, further proving the suspects’ involvement in large‑scale wildlife crime.

Three local men were arrested and wildlife worth nearly RM287,395 was confiscated. None of the suspects could produce any licence or permit to keep the animals, as required under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716).

Kadir said the operation demonstrated the authorities’ determination to combat increasingly bold and organised wildlife crime, stressing that Perhilitan would not compromise with any party seeking to exploit the nation’s natural heritage.

All three suspects are now being held at the Padang Besar District Police Headquarters for further investigation. Police also found several types of drugs during the same operation.