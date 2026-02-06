KUANTAN, Feb 6 — A taxi driver was killed while four others were injured in a three-vehicle collision at KM143 of Jalan Kuantan-Segamat in Rompin yesterday.

Rompin police chief Supt Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi said that in the 11.20 pm accident, 60-year-old Abdul Rahman Yusoff, who was driving a Perodua Alza car, suffered severe head injuries and died while receiving treatment at the Muadzam Shah Hospital in Rompin.

He said the victim’s wife, son and granddaughter, aged between 14 and 58, suffered injuries and were taken to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital.

Sharif Shai said preliminary investigations found that the three-vehicle accident also involved a Toyota Vios, driven by a 26-year-old, and a Proton Wira, driven by a 56-year-old.

He said the Toyota Vios was heading from Segamat towards Kuantan while the other two cars were heading in the opposite direction.

“The Toyota Vios driver is believed to have lost control of his vehicle and veered into the opposite lane, crashing into the two cars,” he said in a statement today.

He said that while the Toyota Vios driver suffered injuries, the Proton Wira driver escaped unscathed, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama