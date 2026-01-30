KANGAR, Jan 30 — The Perlis state government has cancelled plans for a gated parking system, prioritising public convenience after considering feedback.

Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah said that while paid parking will continue, it will operate without barriers and will be managed by the Kangar Municipal Council (MPK) and a designated operator.

“The government acknowledges public dissatisfaction with the previous gated system, and this new arrangement is a compromise that works for everyone,” he said at a press conference after chairing the State Executive Council meeting.

The system had been suspended for six months from July 9 last year by the former Menteri Besar due to widespread complaints.

Mohd Shukri had also directed the MPK to negotiate with the parking operator to implement user-focused improvements.

Addressing concerns, Abu Bakar stated his government foresees no legal or practical issues from scrapping the gated system, a decision reached after comprehensive consultations, notably with the MPK.

He confirmed that any future paid parking would be applied selectively based on local needs and explicitly excluded from residential areas.

Furthermore, he noted that existing CCTV infrastructure would remain in use for security and monitoring, even without barriers. — Bernama