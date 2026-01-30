BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 30 — The Penang Road Transport Department (RTD) recorded its highest revenue collection to date at RM190.55 million in 2025, generated from 1.6 million transactions, with motor vehicle licence (LKM) transactions contributing the largest share.

State RTD director Zulkifly Ismail said the figure represents a 7.86 per cent increase compared with RM176.68 million in 2024, while the number of transactions rose seven per cent from 1.5 million to 1.6 million over the same period.

He said the improvement reflects effective revenue management strategies, enhanced service delivery systems and increased adoption of digital services, as well as growing public confidence in JPJ Penang’s efficiency.

He was speaking to reporters after the closing of a bowling tournament held in conjunction with the 2025 Media Networking Programme here today.

Zulkifly said the department remains committed to strengthening financial governance with integrity, improving service efficiency and quality, and supporting national road safety and transport system development agendas.

Meanwhile, he said RTD Penang also recorded RM28.5 million in revenue from bids for 12 vehicle registration number series offered through the JPJeBid online bidding system in 2025, with the PSA series recording the highest individual bid at RM401,000 and the PRR series generating the highest total revenue at RM3.2 million.

Earlier, Zulkifly expressed appreciation to the media for their support and cooperation in covering enforcement operations in the state and hoped the close working relationship would continue. — Bernama