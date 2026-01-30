KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) is prepared to give its full commitment to assist Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in the investigations into issues related to electronic waste (e-waste) management, its minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup said.

He said the ministry had acknowledged reports of two senior Department of Environment (DOE) officers being detained by MACC and emphasised that NRES would not tolerate any abuse of power, misappropriation or corrupt practices involving its personnel.

“I have directed the ministry’s Secretary-General (Datuk Dr Ching Thoo Kim) to ensure that all functions and daily operations of the DOE continue as usual without any disruption, so that services to the public and environmental monitoring remain prioritised,” he said in a statement.

He also called on all parties to refrain from making any speculation that could undermine the authorities’ investigation and NRES would continue to monitor the developments related to the case from time to time.

“NRES will take follow-up action at the internal level in accordance with the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations, if necessary,” he said.

Earlier, media reports said that the MACC had detained the Director-General and Deputy Director-General of the DOE to assist investigations into alleged abuse of power and corruption linked to e-waste management believed to have occurred over the past several years. — Bernama