KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has announced the Ramadan 2026 edition of Railway to See Malaysia (RTSM) special excursion train service for the KL Sentral-Tumpat-KL Sentral route, as well as the Ekspres Lambaian Aidilfitri (ELA) service for the East Coast and Northern routes this year.

In a statement, KTMB said tickets for the services would go on sale starting at noon today to help the public plan their return journeys home earlier and more comfortably during the month of Ramadan, while also easing preparations for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“The special service (Ramadan Edition) will operate for four days, namely on Feb 20 and March 6 for the KL Sentral-Tumpat route, as well as Feb 22 and March 8 for the Tumpat-KL Sentral route. A total of 1,584 tickets will be offered, including sleeper coaches for this service,” the statement said.

For the ELA service on the East Coast route, the train will operate on March 18 for the KL Sentral-Tumpat route and on March 22 for the Tumpat-KL Sentral route, with a total of 792 tickets offered, including sleeper coaches.

According to the statement, the services will offer superior sleeper coaches with 120 berths per journey, in addition to Premier Class and Superior Class seating coaches, to provide passengers with more comfortable and flexible travel options.

One-way fares are offered from as low as RM80 for the Superior Class, while fares for Superior Class sleeper berths are RM90 (upper berth) and RM95 (lower berth), with Premier Class fares set at RM95.

The RTSM Ramadan 2026 edition train service and the East Coast edition ELA service will stop at 17 stations, including KL Sentral, Bandar Tasik Selatan, Kajang, Seremban, Pulau Sebang, Gemas, Bahau, Mentakab, Jerantut, Kuala Lipis, Gua Musang, Dabong, Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah, Pasir Mas, Wakaf Bharu and Tumpat.

Meanwhile, the Northern edition ELA service involving the KL Sentral-Padang Besar-KL Sentral route will operate four services, with 1,200 tickets offered for Superior Class seating coaches at a one-way fare of RM70.

The special train will operate on March 17 and March 22 for the KL Sentral-Padang Besar route, as well as on March 18 and March 23 for the Padang Besar-KL Sentral route.

The train will stop at 12 stations, namely KL Sentral, Sungai Buloh, Tanjung Malim, Kampar, Batu Gajah, Ipoh, Kuala Kangsar, Taiping, Sungai Petani, Alor Setar, Arau and Padang Besar.

KTMB Group chief executive officer Datuk Azlan Shah Al Bakri, in the same statement, said that the provision of special trains during the festive season was part of KTMB’s commitment to supporting national mobility.

“By encouraging the public to use rail transport, we can help reduce road congestion and ensure a more efficient and safer ‘balik kampung’ experience,” he said.

KTMB encourages the public to plan their journeys early and obtain tickets via cashless methods through the KTMB Mobile (KITS) application, kiosk machines, ticket counters and the official website at www.ktmb.com.my, or by contacting the KTMB Call Centre at 03-97791200, or visiting its official media channels for further enquiries. — Bernama