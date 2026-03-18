KUANTAN, March 18 — Pahang police have identified 36 accident-prone ‘black spots’ and 25 ‘hot spots’ statewide to be given priority attention during Ops Selamat, which runs from today until March 24.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the operation, held in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, aimed at ensuring the safety of road users and reducing road accidents, including fatalities, in the state.

“Throughout Ops Selamat, more than 200 traffic officers and personnel will be mobilised. In addition, duties such as patrols and security control will be intensified,” he told reporters after officiating the handing-over ceremony of the Pahang Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief at the Pahang Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here today.

At the ceremony, Supt Tan Yong Wee was appointed as the new head of the department, replacing Supt Azmi Awang Lah, effective today.

Yahaya said the operation would also involve cooperation with various agencies, including the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force (APM) and Road Transport Department (JPJ).

He added that more than one million vehicles are expected to use road networks in Pahang, including highways, federal roads and state roads, during the period.

Meanwhile, he advised members of the public leaving their homes to inform the police via the nearest station or through the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) application.

“The information provided will enable the police to intensify patrols in residential areas and ensure homes are safeguarded from criminal activities,” he said. — Bernama