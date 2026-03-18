PUTRAJAYA, March 18 — The government is studying the establishment of a National Committee to Address Illegal E-Waste to strengthen a coordinated national approach.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) said the proposal was discussed at the NRES Special Enforcement Task Force Meeting No. 1/2026, chaired by Deputy Minister Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh on Monday (March 16).

In a statement today, NRES said the meeting emphasised stronger enforcement on environmental issues, including the entry of illegal e-waste.

“Key issues highlighted included the accumulation of e-waste containers at ports, difficulties in identifying owners and illegal factories, constraints in managing seized items, as well as challenges in disposal and legal action,” read the statement.

Previously, Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup said the proposed committee aims to address illegal electronic waste comprehensively through a whole-of-nation approach.

The meeting also reviewed enforcement operations such as Ops Bongkar Kontena and Ops Hazard to curb the entry of scheduled waste.

NRES said several strategic measures were identified, including establishing a Department of Environment (DOE) branch at Port Klang, amending the Customs (Prohibition of Imports) Order 2023, and strengthening the management of seized goods and enforcement logistics.

The Special Task Force will meet monthly or as needed to ensure coordinated, focused and effective enforcement.

The meeting involved key NRES agencies, including the Department of Environment (DOE), Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), Forestry Department of Peninsular Malaysia (JPSM), Department of Minerals and Geoscience Malaysia (JMG), and the Department of the Director General of Lands and Mines (JKPTG).

NRES said the government remains committed to strengthening enforcement against environmental offences, including illegal e-waste. — Bernama