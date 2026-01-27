IPOH, Jan 27 — Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a teenage girl, who has been reported missing since Jan 15.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said Tasnim Nur Wafaa Usri Abdullah, 16, has a medium build.

“Tasnim Nur Wafaa Usri’s address is Rancangan Perumahan Tersusun, Haji Tahir Batu Masjid, near here,” he said in a statement.

He also urged members of the public with information on her whereabouts to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Rafidah Abdul Rashid at 013-731 2477 or the Tanjung Rambutan police station at 05-533 1222. — Bernama