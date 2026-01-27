KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The High Court here has set February 25 for the hearing of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s application to strike out an originating summons filed by former minister in the prime minister’s department, P. Waytha Moorthy, over Anwar’s appointment as prime minister and as the Tambun Member of Parliament (MP).

Judge Alice Loke Yee Ching fixed the date at today’s case management, which was also attended by lawyer S. Karthigesan representing Waytha Moorthy, and lawyers Daniel Albert and Nicholas Yap representing Anwar.

Also present was Federal Counsel Mohammad Sallehuddin Md Ali from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) as amicus curiae (friend of the court).

Earlier, Daniel Albert informed the court that lead counsel representing the prime minister, Ranjit Singh, was unable to attend today’s proceedings due to health issues and apologised for the short notice.

Karthigesan, meanwhile, told the court that his client, who was also a legal practitioner, had applied to act as co-counsel in the case and that he would be submitting arguments on specific issues to be raised in the matter.

On October 10 last year, Anwar filed an application to strike out the originating summons on the grounds that it contravened various mandatory procedural and constitutional as well as statutory requirements prescribed for challenging or questioning election results.

According to the prime minister, the summons was baseless, disclosed no reasonable cause of action and constituted an abuse of the court process.

On August 12, 2025, Waytha Moorthy, as the plaintiff, filed the originating summons seeking declarations that Anwar’s appointment as prime minister on November 24, 2022, was unconstitutional, null and void.

The Hindraf chairman also sought declarations that Anwar’s election as the Tambun MP in the 15th General Election was likewise unconstitutional, null and void.

On August 14 the same year, the AGC said in a media statement that there was no issue of Anwar having lost his eligibility as an MP and prime minister.

This followed the Order of Pardon by the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, which stated that Anwar had been granted a full pardon and was deemed to have never committed any offence.

The AGC said any challenge to the election of an MP should be made through an election petition as provided under Article 118 of the Federal Constitution and must be filed within the period stipulated under Section 38 of the Election Offences Act 1954. — Bernama