SEMENYIH, Jan 27 — Improving the quality of education must be a priority for all parties in efforts to make Malaysia a developed and more competitive nation, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said a country’s progress is impossible without a strong educational foundation encompassing proficiency in language, mathematics and science as well as the ability to adapt to new technologies.

“The quality of education — that is our greatest challenge. If this country wants to elevate its standing and progress, the quality of education must be improved. Language proficiency must be strong — its own language (Malay), English, Chinese or Tamil must all be well mastered.

“Understanding of mathematics and science must also be strong, including in artificial intelligence and new technology. These should be our goals,” he said when launching the Semenyih Public Infrastructure Development here today.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

In line with the goal of raising the quality of national education, Anwar said the government has taken steps to implement voluntary admission of pupils into Year One at the age of six beginning next year, to ensure children do not fall behind in the education system.

The prime minister reiterated that more than 100 countries have already begun formal schooling at that age, and Malaysia cannot afford to move backwards in its efforts to develop human capital potential.

In this regard, Anwar urged all parties, including village heads and members of the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK), to advise parents in their respective areas to seize the opportunity under the new policy.

“All our people, whether in urban areas or towns, whether Chinese, Indians or Malays in villages and rural areas — everyone must be mobilised to make use of this facility, otherwise we will fall behind.

“We are not able to make it compulsory this year. If it were up to me, I would want to make it mandatory, but the Education Ministry said to be patient. Fine, don’t make it compulsory, but I want to push it. Let none of our children be left behind, so it is best for students to register (for Year One at the age of six),” he said.

Commenting on the challenge of providing an additional allocation of about RM800 million to implement Year One admission at the age of six, he reiterated the government’s commitment to seeking solutions to ensure the policy is carried out effectively.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the allocation is needed to cover the recruitment of new teachers, payment of emoluments, the provision of additional classrooms, as well as improvements to basic school facilities.

He said the effort to secure the allocation is not aimed at excessive spending, but rather is an important investment to ensure that every child in the country has access to quality education.

“We want to allocate this money for the children, for the teachers — to pay teachers, recruit new teachers and provide additional classrooms. How much do we need? Nearly RM1 billion.

“We will find a way, because we want our children to enjoy the benefits of good education in our country,” he said, adding that parents should cooperate and give encouragement.

On January 20, the prime minister, during the launch of the National Education Blueprint (RPN) 2026-2035, announced that beginning next year, six-year-old children may enter Year One, although it will not be compulsory and will depend on parents’ decision. — Bernama