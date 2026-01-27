KUCHING, Jan 27 — The new Kuching International Airport (KIA) represents Sarawak’s long-term strategy of building a strong and future-ready aviation sector.

This was highlighted by Sarawak Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin in his keynote address for the Asia Pacific Aerospace Conference and Exhibition (APACE) 2026, at Borneo Convention Centre today.

According to him, a feasibility study on the new airport is currently in progress, aimed at preparing the state’s aviation sector for the next 30 to 50 years.

“It is not all about building a bigger airport.

“We need to think about how much capacity that the state will require in the decades ahead; how we design for future aircraft technologies; and how sustainability and resilience can be built from the start,” he said.

Lee regarded aviation as being essential in Sarawak because of its large geography and widely-spread population.

“Aviation connects the rural communities to healthcare and education, while supporting tourism, trade and investment; it also underpins emergency response and disaster resilience.”

He said before the pandemic, Sarawak’s airports handled more than 10 million passengers every year, showing the importance of the aviation sector to the state’s economy.

According to the state minister, the new KIA is planned as part of an ‘aerotropolis’, supporting aviation-related industries like aircraft maintenance-repairs-overhaul (MRO), aerospace manufacturing, logistics, training and also certification services.

In this respect, he stressed that planning must look ahead to the future aircraft technologies, digitalisation and sustainability needs.

“We can see that successful airports around the world grow into centres for aviation-centred economic ecosystems, not just airport standalone terminals,” he added.

Lee also highlighted the state’s focus on sustainability to ensure long-term competitiveness.

“We have a strong potential in areas such as sustainable aviation fuel, energy-efficient airport design and low-emission operations.

“Sustainability must therefore be built from the start.”

Lee also pointed out the state’s strengths with its network of short take-off-and-landing (STOL) airstrips, and the establishment of AirBorneo to boost regional and rural connectivity.

On regional connectivity, he said the state’s strategic position within Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) would make aviation an important driver of regional cooperation.

“The future of aviation will belong to those who plan early, invest wisely and work together,” he said. — The Borneo Post