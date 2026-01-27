KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The pork supply for the Chinese New Year celebrations will remain stable despite the Selangor government’s decision to cancel its plan to centralise pig farming in Bukit Tagar, Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Chan Foong Hin said today.

He said any potential shortfall would be covered by imports of frozen pork and supplies from other states, particularly Perak, which accounts for about 60 per cent of the live pig market in Peninsular Malaysia.

“We have always had a sufficient supply of pork,” he said at a press conference in Parliament, Free Malaysia Today reported

The assurance comes after Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced the cancellation of the centralised farming plan following strong opposition.

The state's pig farming industry, particularly in Tanjung Sepat, has faced controversy over waste disposal issues, although Chan noted that production there had already declined due to African Swine Fever.

Chan also confirmed he had met with major pig farmers in Perak last week, who committed to not raising prices during the festive period.

“Any hike in pork prices is not caused by the farmers. They may be caused by different partners along the supply chain,” he said.