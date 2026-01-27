KLANG, Jan 27 — A p-hailing rider pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three charges involving rape, gang robbery and impersonating a police officer at Jalan Tapah here on Jan 18.

R. Sathiyaseelan, 32, is charged with raping a 37-year-old local woman, causing injuries to the victim at a parking area on Jalan Tapah in the Klang district at around 2 am, Jan 18.

The man was charged with committing an offence under Section 376 (2) (a) of the Penal Code and is punishable under Section 376 (2) of the same act, which provides for a jail sentence of not less than 10 years and not more than 30 years and shall be liable to whipping if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Suhaili Abu Bakar offered bail of RM50,000 with one surety and additional conditions not to harass the victim and prosecution witnesses, apart from having to report to the nearest police station every month.

Lawyer Nathiya Kamalanathan requested a low bail because the accused is the sole breadwinner of the family and does not have a high income because he only works as p-hailing delivery rider.

Judge Syarifah Hascindie Syed Omar then set the bail at RM10,000 with all additional bail conditions.

Meanwhile, Sathiyaseelan and his friend M. Balaraj, 34 pleaded not guilty to jointly committing a group robbery by taking the same victim’s handbag, at the same location and time.

They committed the offence under Section 395 of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison sentence of up to 20 years and shall be subject to whipping if convicted.

Nor Suhaili requested that both accused be granted bail of RM20,000 each, but Nathiya appealed for her client to be allowed to be granted bail at a lower amount.

Judge Syarifah Hascindie then set bail at RM7,000 for each accused with all additional conditions.

Meanwhile, in separate proceedings at the Magistrate’s Court here, Sathiyaseelan and Balaraj pleaded not guilty to another charge of jointly impersonating police officers and acting as if carrying out official duties at the same location and time.

They committed the offence under Section 170 of the Penal Cod,e read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail sentence of up to two years, or a fine or both, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nadia Syuhada Rosli then applied for each accused to be granted bail of RM8,000, but Magistrate A. Karthiyayini set bail at RM3,000 each, with the case set for mention on March 5, 2026. — Bernama