SEMENYIH, Jan 27 — The government will expedite the approval of projects that comply with all stipulated rules and procedures to support national economic growth and strengthen investor confidence.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said unnecessary delays in the approval process must be avoided, as they could undermine Malaysia’s development momentum and economic growth.

“If all regulations and procedures are complied with, and the project can be approved in two months, then it should be approved in two months. There is no reason for delays. This is a new Malaysia, a Malaysia that aims for stronger growth. We cannot afford to stall,” he said at the launch of the Semenyih public infrastructure development here today.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said efficient governance and swift approvals are among the key factors in ensuring development projects are implemented on schedule, with direct benefits for public well-being.

He said that the approach would also allow Malaysians to enjoy the benefits of development and improved quality of life through the faster execution of projects.

The prime minister stressed that even small-scale projects must be given serious attention and should not be delayed, as they have a direct impact on public comfort and well-being.

“Small projects such as minor roads or the construction of suraus are often seen as insignificant. But to me, these are major projects. If they need to be completed, they should be done immediately,” he said.

Anwar also said the country’s economic performance is currently at a healthy level, citing strong regional growth, a strengthening ringgit and the highest investment figures in the nation’s history.

“Looking at the latest figures, our economic performance is good. Our growth is among the most encouraging in the region. The ringgit is now showing solid strength.

“We are also seeing investment figures at their highest in history. All of these indicators are important in boosting public confidence, including here in Semenyih,” he said, adding that such achievements are crucial in reinforcing confidence among both the public and investors in Malaysia’s economic fundamentals.

The prime minister acknowledged that some weaknesses and challenges persist, but the government has chosen a positive, collective approach to address shortcomings and drive continuous improvement.

“Today, while poverty still exists, it has been significantly reduced, and the Madani Government is determined to resolve hardcore poverty,” he said.

Anwar said Malaysia’s potential, supported by economic strength, human capital capabilities, employment levels and workforce performance, demonstrates the country’s capacity to elevate its standing as a leading nation in Asia.

He stressed that a strong economy is essential to ensure job opportunities and prevent rising unemployment, while acknowledging that the country’s economic success is driven by the contributions of workers, traders and entrepreneurs.

Anwar also emphasised close cooperation between the government and the private sector as a key engine of economic growth, alongside a commitment to ensure that all Malaysians, regardless of race or belief, benefit from the nation’s development.

“We want everyone in Malaysia, irrespective of race or creed, to feel that they are part of this great country. Together, they can build a new Malaysia, and that is precisely our aim,” he said. — Bernama