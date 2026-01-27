CHUKAI, Jan 27 — Cleanup operations at Teluk Kalong Beach, which was contaminated by a spill of 7,000 metric tonnes of coal from a drifted and damaged barge, commenced yesterday.

Terengganu Department of Environment (DOE) Director Hamzah Mohamad said that representatives from the barge company have appointed a contractor to undertake the removal of the black solid material, covering a 1.2-kilometre stretch of the shoreline.

He noted that the cleanup is expected to take some time, as a portion of the fuel remains on the seabed near the coast.

“DOE officers will monitor the cleanup operations closely to ensure the resort beach is fully restored,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Hamzah explained that the coal is currently being gathered and stockpiled before being transported for disposal elsewhere and reassured the public regarding environmental safety.

“Visitors to the beach need not worry about long-term environmental impacts during the operation, as coal is not classified as scheduled waste,” he said.

A media survey today observed an excavator being used for heavy clearing, while 14 workers were performing manual cleanup using shovels to bag the spilled coal.

The Terengganu DOE first received reports of the coal pollution on January 11. It is understood that the barge was transporting the coal from Indonesia to Vietnam when it stranded on the beach due to strong winds. — Bernama