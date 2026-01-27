KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 27 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) is confident of a positive and sustainable resolution to the commercial plantation land issue with the Terengganu State Government.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said a series of negotiations between Felda and the state government, which have been ongoing for more than a month, have now reached the final stage.

“We have reached the final phase, where a common ground can be achieved through mutual understanding and a great deal of compromise on both sides,” he told reporters at Felda Residence Kuala Terengganu (FRKT) here today.

He said any outcome from the negotiations would still need to go through several processes, including being brought to the attention of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is the minister responsible for Felda, as well as the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, he said operations at the 10 plantations affected by the issue are continuing under FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) to ensure the well-being of Felda settlers.

“Although the land involved is managed by FGV, it serves as a source of income for Felda to meet the needs of all settlers. Many forms of assistance provided to our settlers do not come from their own yields, but from other lands allocated to Felda for development,” he said.

Previously, the state government issued notices prohibiting encroachment on Felda-managed land across 10 plantations covering about 15,000 hectares, claiming the land had been developed for more than 40 years without the payment of premiums, taxes or profit-sharing.

The notices were simultaneously served on plantation managements in Setiu, Besut, Kemaman, Marang, Dungun and Hulu Terengganu.

However, the state government has extended the remedial period granted to Felda following positive developments arising from the negotiations. — Bernama