ALOR SETAR, Jan 27 — The Kedah Health Department seized unregistered health products worth RM13.4 million during inspections of 11 business premises around the state yesterday.

Its director Dr Nor’Aishah Abu Bakar said the products were seized after checks found them suspected of containing scheduled poisons in violation of legal provisions under the Sale of Drugs Act 1952 and the Poisons Act 1952.

“A total of 227 products were seized with a value of RM13.4 million. The products were locally-manufactured Chinese traditional medicines containing banned substances such as steroids, allopurinol and others listed under the Poisons Act 1952.

“Three digital devices and three manufacturing machines were also seized. The offences violated Rule 7(1)(a) of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984 and can be punishable under Section 12(1) of the Sale of Drugs Act 1952,” she said in a statement today.

She said the enforcement action was part of the continuous efforts by the Kedah Pharmacy Enforcement Branch in curbing the sales and distribution of illegal health products.

She encouraged the public to channel information of complaints about the sale of suspicious health products or medicines to the hotline 03-78413200. — Bernama