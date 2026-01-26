KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) is set to hold an extraordinary meeting of its supreme council this Thursday and pick a new chairman following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The agenda was among several listed in a notice issued by PN deputy secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan on January 23, Harian Metro reported today.

“Referring to the above matter (extraordinary meeting notice) and related letters from Gerakan President and PN Deputy Chairman Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai, as well as PAS President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, dated January 7 and 10 respectively.

“Based on Clause 12.2 of the PN constitution, an Extraordinary Supreme Council Meeting can be convened upon a written request to the Secretary-General by at least half of the member parties. The Secretary-General must then call the meeting within 14 days of receiving the request,” Takiyuddin was quoted as saying.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu President and Pagoh MP, announced his resignation as PN chairman effective from January 1, ending five years of leadership since the coalition’s official registration in August 2020.

Apart from Bersatu, other major PN parties include PAS and Gerakan, with speculation over potential successors including Hadi and Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Moktar.

Tensions between PAS and Bersatu have increased following political developments in Perlis, including the resignation of PAS Sanglang assemblyman Mohd Shukri Ramli as the northern state menteri besar.