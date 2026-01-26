KOTA TINGGI, Jan 26 — Johor firefighters are deploying drones to battle a 12-hectare peat fire in Taman Bayu Damai as strong northern winds push thick smoke into residential areas.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Muhamad Sabri Ramli said the blaze, initially contained at five hectares, spread rapidly due to dry conditions and gusty winds, New Straits Times reported today.

“Firefighting efforts have been divided into two sectors. In Sector B, personnel used a 500-foot hose and multiple nozzles to suppress the flames. However, strong northern winds caused new flare-ups and pushed dense smoke toward housing areas,” he was quoted as saying.

Two families were evacuated to the Teluk Empang community hall after the fire neared their homes, Tanjung Surat assemblyman Aznan Tamin said.

As of 11am, firefighters had extinguished about five acres, or 20 per cent of the affected area.

Drones are being used to map the fire’s spread, identify water sources, and guide access routes for crews.

Muhamad Sabri added that Sector A operations were limited by distant water sources and shallow drains, forcing all personnel to focus on Sector B.

Residents in nearby areas have been advised to remain indoors and avoid the smoke.