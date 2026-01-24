BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 24 — The ringgit’s performance, now among the best in Asia, proves the effectiveness of good governance policies, political stability, and investor confidence in the country’s economic direction.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the strengthening of the ringgit is also the result of the government’s continuous efforts to ensure the country’s peace, efficient administration, and firm action against corruption and misappropriation.

“Our ringgit is among the best-performing in Asia — not just compared with neighbouring countries, but across the Asia.

“That is why we must work hard and safeguard the country. That’s why I say it starts with governance — there must be no extra money being pocketed, no skimming, no taking of commissions,” he said in his speech at the Madani Cultural Carnival and Kenduri Rakyat Penang 2026 at the Seberang Perai Tengah district education office in Permatang Pasir here today.

On Friday, the ringgit broke through the important psychological level of 4.00 against the US dollar, reaching its highest level in more than seven years at 3.9992. The last time the ringgit was at that level was on June 18, 2018, when it stood at 3.9960/9990. — Bernama