KOTA BELUD, Jan 23 — Two men were caught by the police with rolls of telecommunication cables during a roadblock at the Ranau Bypass, near Kampung Rangalau here on Thursday.

Kota Belud District police chief Supt Shahrudin Mat Husain said the two men were spotted behaving suspiciously during the operation.

“They were on board a four-wheel drive vehicle, and police ordered them to halt for a normal inspection.

“However, the driver refused and sped away.

“This prompted the police to give chase before another police team intercepted the vehicle at Kampung Bokilong,” he said in a statement.

Shahrudin said following inspection, police found several rolls of cables in the vehicle.

“When questioned, both men were unable to provide any identification documents or ownership of the cables,” he added.

Both men, aged 25 and 27, are now placed on remand pending investigation, conducted under Section 22A of the Sabah Minor Offences Ordinance and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. — The Borneo Post