KULAI, Jan 23 — The Johor Road Transport Department (JPJ) seized 235 vehicles during the enforcement operation against foreigners (Ops Pewa), which was conducted from January 1 till today.

Its director, Zulkarnain Yasin, said the vehicles seized included motorcycles, cars, lorries and vans, and that the operation targeted foreigners driving without licences or proper documentation.

He said that during that period, 1,109 vehicles were inspected and 720 notices were issued for various offences, with the most common being not having a Competent Driving Licence (CDL), followed by expired Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM), no insurance coverage, no vocational licence and other technical offences.

“Action was taken against 459 foreigners, comprising 195 people from Pakistan, Bangladesh (110 people), Indonesia (99), Myanmar (23), Nepal (15) and other countries (17).

“This operation was conducted following complaints from the public on the influx of foreigners in the state of late,” he told the Ops PEWA media conference at the Ayer Bemban JPJ Enforcement Station in Sedenak here today.

Meanwhile, Zulkarnain said they inspected 495,779 vehicles last year through various enforcement operations, and took action against 114,153 of them.

A total of 242,451 notices were also issued, while vehicle licensing offences remained the most recorded offences with 62,608 cases, including expired vehicle licences and no insurance coverage.

“The Johor JPJ also seized 2,075 vehicles for various serious offences. In terms of commercial vehicle enforcement, 9,575 cases of overloading were recorded, involving 9,079 JPJ(P)22 notices and 496 APAD notices,” he said. — Bernama