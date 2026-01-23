KINABATANGAN, Jan 23 — Candidates contesting in the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections stepped up their campaign activities today to meet voters and garner support ahead of polling tomorrow.

Starting early this morning, candidates began making house-to-house visits, engaging with local communities and holding small-scale programmes at several selected polling district centres (PDMs).

Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Lamag seat Mohd Ismail Ayob was making full use of the final day of campaigning by attending several events, including a casual Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, community activities and a motorised convoy, before wrapping up his campaign with an informal meeting with party machinery in the evening.

BN candidate for the Kinabatangan seat Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar kicked off his final day of campaigning by attending a programme with GiatMARA Kinabatangan, followed by a series of house-to-house campaigns and small-group talks in an effort to secure as many votes as possible.

The Warisan candidate in Kinabatangan, Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman, was spending the final day of his campaign attending programmes together with Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal in the Kuamut state constituency.

The Warisan candidate in Lamag, Mazliwati Abdul Malek, and independent candidate for the Kinabatangan by-election Goldam Hamid have yet to announce their campaign schedules.

Mohd Ismail, Mohd Kurniawan Naim, Saddi and Mazliwati also used social media platforms to deliver their respective final messages to voters.

The Kinabatangan by-election features a three-cornered contest involving Mohd Kurniawan Naim, Saddi and Goldam, while the Lamag seat is a straight fight between Mohd Ismail and Mazliwati.

The by-elections were called following the death of the incumbent Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, 66, on December 5 last year.

A total of 48,526 people are eligible to vote in Kinabatangan, while Lamag has 13,703 registered voters. — Bernama