KUCHING Jan 22 — A fire damaged two shoplots along Jalan Kwong Lee Bank yesterday evening after two parked vehicles nearby caught on fire, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said.

In a statement, Bomba said firefighters from the Padungan and Tabuan Jaya stations were dispatched after receiving an emergency call at 7.27pm.

Upon arrival, the operations commander reported that the fire involved two vehicles and had spread to two permanent shoplots, each measuring approximately 20×60 feet, the department said.

The first shoplot sustained around 60 per cent damage, while the second suffered approximately 30 per cent damage.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

At the time of writing, firefighters are still battling the blaze.