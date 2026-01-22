KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The South China Sea Code of Conduct (COC), expected to be finalised this year, is not an instrument to resolve overlapping claims, but rather a framework to ensure the waters remain a safe, free and peaceful trade route for all parties, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said overlapping claims need to be resolved through bilateral or multilateral negotiations, while the COC serves to establish behavioural principles and confidence-building measures to prevent tensions in the area.

“Our country, Malaysia, is the country coordinator with China, and we have undertaken what is called the rapid discussion group, the joint working group committee on the COC.

“So I am confident that many of the terms within the COC have already received agreement,” he said during the Ministers’ Question Time session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Mohamad was replying to a question from Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) regarding the latest developments in COC negotiations on the South China Sea, including Malaysia’s role, the security situation in the Batu Puteh waters, and the government’s measures to address it.

Elaborating further, he said Asean views two instruments as a common foundation in managing the South China Sea, namely the Document of Conduct established in 2002 and ongoing negotiations towards finalising the COC.

According to him, among the key components of both documents are the principles and objectives of conduct for parties involved in the South China Sea, as well as confidence-building measures and a safe-restraint approach to ensure no actions are taken that could trigger tensions.

Mohamad also said military exercises in the South China Sea will continue to be carried out periodically through bilateral and multilateral cooperation, but will not be used as provocative actions against any country, as regional maritime stability remains a priority for a maritime nation.

He said Malaysia may indeed conduct military exercises in the waters, but such exercises are not new, are not directed at any single country, and include naval and air operations as well as joint exercises when necessary.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (PN-Pasir Puteh) on Malaysia’s direction should military exercises be held in the area, government measures to address vessel intrusions, and whether Malaysia has set any red lines in the COC negotiations.

On the South China Sea COC negotiations, Mohamad said the process has made significant progress, with nearly 70 per cent of the content agreed upon, but careful negotiations are still required to ensure national sovereignty is not compromised. — Bernama