KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Sekijang MP Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa has been appointed chairman of the Backbenchers Club (BBC).

The appointment of the PKR lawmaker was announced by Deputy Speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“Yang Berhormat for Sekijang has been appointed as the BBC chairman. Congratulations. I have just been informed of the appointment,” he said.

The former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) replaces Paya Besar MP Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah, who has been appointed deputy minister of economy. — Bernama