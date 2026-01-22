KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) has identified six high-priority Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) projects nationwide that are behind schedule as of December 2025, mainly due to land-related issues, including land acquisition and encroachment.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said the projects are the Sungai Solok RTB, Likas RTB, Baling Phase 2 RTB, Sungai Maran RTB, Section 25 Sungai Klang RTB and Sungai Damansara RTB.

He said that as of December 2025, 37 ongoing projects were on track.

“Delays in the implementation of RTB projects are also caused by the need to relocate existing utilities, delays in obtaining technical approvals involving multiple agencies, as well as extreme weather conditions and extraordinary flood events, which have significantly affected work progress at project sites.

“PETRA takes this matter seriously and has taken improvement measures by strengthening project implementation governance, including closer monitoring of progress and the restructuring of work schedules,” he said when replying to a question from Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PN-Setiu) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Fadillah said the ministry has tightened enforcement of contract terms, including taking action against contractors who fail to meet the required performance standards, in addition to stepping up coordination with state governments and local authorities to expedite approval processes and resolve on-the-ground issues.

While awaiting the full completion of the RTB projects, he said PETRA, through the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), is prioritising short-term mitigation measures to protect residents in affected areas.

These include river conservation projects aimed at reducing flood risks through river dredging, bank stabilisation, as well as the upgrading of drainage systems and related structures.

He said that between 2022 and 2025, allocations totalling RM556.6 million have been channelled nationwide to implement such works, based on the priorities of high-risk areas identified at the state level.

In addition, Fadillah said the government has established task forces involving the federal government, state governments and relevant agencies to promptly address on-site issues contributing to delays in RTB projects.

He said Johor was among the earliest states to establish such a task force, and the approach has since been expanded to other states as a coordination mechanism for planning, monitoring and resolving issues related to project implementation. — Bernama