KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — A delivery rider was fined RM2,000 by the Magistrates’ Court in Kuala Lumpur today after admitting to injuring sports journalist Haresh Deol, who also serves as the National Press Club’s deputy president.

According to national daily Berita Harian, Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin handed down the sentence to R. Krishnan, 37, and ordered a three-month jail term should he fail to pay the fine. He settled the amount immediately.

Krishnan was charged alongside another suspect still at large for injuring Haresh Singh Chain Singh, 44, outside the Tanjung Balai Group building on Jalan Telawi 3, Bangsar, between 3.10pm and 3.32pm on November 25 last year.

He was prosecuted under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read with Section 34, which provides for up to a year’s imprisonment, a RM2,000 fine, or both.

Haresh, who is also the co-founder of the news portal TwentyTwo13, later said in a post on X that he was attacked by two men as he was walking to his car, while a third person recorded the incident on a mobile phone.