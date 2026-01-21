KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — More than 3,600 lorries were caught for overloading in the October-December 2025 period alone, Transport Minister Anthony Loke revealed in Parliament this morning, a number he said reflected a serious safety hazard.

The transport ministry faced mounting scrutiny after a series of deadly road accidents involving heavy vehicles in the last two years, prompting it to ramp up operations to identify and punish logistics companies by raising penalties and tightening regulations, including making it mandatory for lorries to be fitted with speed detection systems.

While the number of violations was still high, Loke said the trend since regulators stepped up enforcement showed an overall decrease in fatal incidents.

“Data shows a big number of cases involving overloading is at a serious level, with the potential to threaten road safety, vehicle stability, brake function as well as the integrity of road infrastructure,” the minister said during Question Time.

“As the preliminary indicator of how effective enforcement has been against heavy vehicles, Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) has informed us that based on fatal accidents data, the number of deadly incidents involving heavy vehicles showed the trend is decreasing in 2025.”

MORE TO COME