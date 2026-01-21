KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — The Malaysian judiciary has set up a Special Corruption High Court to hear corruption cases and appeals from Special Corruption Sessions Courts, initially at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

In a statement yesterday, the Federal Court Chief Registrar’s Office said the move was approved by the Chief Judge of Malaya (Datuk Hashim Hamzah) and the Chief Justice (Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh), in line with the decree of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, during the opening of the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 15th Parliament on Monday.

His Majesty had stressed the need for experienced judges and a dedicated pathway to ensure corruption cases are resolved quickly.

The statement said the initiative reflects the judiciary’s commitment to integrity and to handling corruption cases efficiently, transparently and effectively.

Currently, 14 Special Corruption Sessions Courts operate nationwide, aiming to resolve each case within a year of registration. — Bernama