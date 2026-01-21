SEREMBAN, Jan 21 — Police are hunting two local men suspected of being involved in an armed robbery at a gold shop inside a shopping mall in Bandar Baru Nilai here last night.

Nilai District Police chief Supt Johari Yahya said a report on the incident was received at about 8.30 pm tonight.

“Based on preliminary information, both suspects had their faces covered, were wearing helmets and were riding a blue Yamaha Y15 motorcycle. No shots were fired, and no injuries have been reported so far.

“At the time of the incident, there were two workers and no customers present.

“The suspects used an orange Lalamove delivery bag, and the losses incurred are estimated at RM60,000,” he said in a statement here tonight, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 4 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971. — Bernama