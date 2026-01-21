KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will be calling up the editor in chief of China Press.

This is regarding an online report by the news establishment, which is alleged to have misinterpreted a royal statement made by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, during the opening of Parliament’s new session.

“This includes preliminary information showing that a mistake was indeed made by the media company involved.

“I’ve requested MCMC to handle the investigation and call in the editor-in-chief involved,” Fahmi said.

Fahmi added that social media content falls under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, whereas physical news publications are governed by the Printing Presses and Publications Act.

“So we need to differentiate between what was published in the newspaper and what was published on social media,” he said.

It was reported that the translation error in the royal address was related to the Malay language.