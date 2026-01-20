SHAH ALAM, Jan 20 — Selangor took a major step towards becoming a fully integrated smart state today with the exchange of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the state government and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), witnessed by the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah.

The MoU, exchanged at a ceremony at the Concorde Hotel here, formalises cooperation between MCMC and the Selangor government to accelerate the development of smart city infrastructure across the state, including high-speed public Wi-Fi, expanded fibre optic networks, 5G deployment and the installation of smart poles to ensure comprehensive network coverage.

Sultan Sharafuddin was accompanied by Tengku Amir Shah at the event.

Under the agreement, the initiatives will also strengthen public safety, traffic management and smart flood management, with all components monitored and coordinated through the Selangor Integrated & Intelligent Operations Centre (SIIOC).

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who spoke ahead of the MoU exchange, said the collaboration was aligned with Selangor’s ambition to be a leading smart state and digital economy hub, as outlined under the Smart Selangor Action Plan.

“With a population of about 7.4 million, Selangor has the highest number of residents in the country, which means any digital initiative implemented here carries significant impact,” he said.

Fahmi noted that Selangor is currently leading the nation in 5G coverage, having achieved 96.9 per cent coverage as of December 31, 2025, a milestone he described as reflecting the government’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to technological progress.

Selangor State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin exchanges documents with Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din during an MoU signing ceremony witnessed by Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj and Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj at Concorde Hotel, Shah Alam, January 20, 2026. — Picture by Yusof Isa

He added that the MoU focuses on three main areas: the development of smart connectivity infrastructure, the enhancement of public safety and traffic management, and the implementation of smart flood management systems.

As part of the agreement, funding allocated to support the initiatives has been increased to RM450 million from an initial RM350 million, following a request by the Selangor government to MCMC.

The MoU documents were exchanged by Selangor State Secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin and MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din, and also witnessed by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

To drive the implementation of the smart city agenda, Smartsel Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporated), has been appointed as the main implementing agency to coordinate the integration of five core components, including mobility, public safety, disaster management, digital governance and industrial connectivity through 5G.

The Selangor smart city initiative is aligned with Malaysia Digital 2030, the Selangor Digitalisation Plan 2026–2030 and the Malaysia Madani framework, with an emphasis on ensuring advanced technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence deliver tangible benefits to the public.

MCMC said the initiative is expected to enhance service delivery across state agencies through real-time data integration, including the use of Internet of Things sensors statewide, to address increasingly complex urban challenges and improve the quality of life for Selangor residents.