KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Asean and China are in the final phase of finalising the Code of Conduct (COC) for the South China Sea, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the matter is expected to be concluded this year, involving only countries with direct interests in the South China Sea.

“On the South China Sea, we do not want individual countries to try to resolve the issue. We are using what is called the Asean-led mechanism.

“That is why we are now in the final stages of deciding and finalising what is known as the Code of Conduct with China. This can be done this year, insya-Allah,” he said during a question-and-answer session.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) regarding Malaysia’s proposals to safeguard stability and peace in Asean.

Commenting on Ronald’s claim that Asean had failed to address several conflicts among its member states, Mohamad said the term “failed” was inaccurate.

Citing the border issue between Thailand and Cambodia, he said the matter had been resolved, particularly with Malaysia acting as a facilitator at the request of both countries.

“Malaysia acted as a facilitator at the request of both countries, not simply because Malaysia was the Asean Chair last year.

“We are no longer Asean Chair, as the Philippines assumed the chairmanship in 2026, but both countries still want Malaysia as a facilitator,” he said.

Mohamad also said he had requested the relevant parties to submit a letter asking Malaysia to act as a facilitator in resolving the conflict between Cambodia and Thailand.

Regarding the situation in Myanmar, he said Asean did not recognise the elections held on December 25, 2025, and January 11, since they did not include full participation from all parties.

“Malaysia also did not send representatives or observers to the elections, as we have already stated that they must allow full participation and not be selective,” he said. — Bernama