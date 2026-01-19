SIBU, Jan 19 — A 31-year-old woman was killed in a fire at a rented room on the fourth floor of a shophouse building in Sarikei yesterday.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre spokesperson said the victim, who was renting the room, was found unconscious in the bathroom and was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical officer.

The department received a distress call at 4.51pm and a team from the Sarikei Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the shophouse, located about two kilometres from the station.

“The fire involved a room which was turned into a rental unit on the fourth floor of a shophouse building, with damage estimated at 60 per cent,” the spokesperson said in a statement this evening.

The body was handed over to the police at 7 pm for further action, and the operation ended at 7.55pm. — Bernama