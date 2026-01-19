KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, graced the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 15th Parliament here today.

Sultan Ibrahim arrived at Parliament Square at about 10 am and was welcomed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Also present to receive His Majesty were the two Deputy Prime Ministers, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof; Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and Dewan Negara President Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah.

Upon arriving at Parliament Square, Sultan Ibrahim was escorted to the Royal Dais, where he received the Royal Salute from the Main Guard of Honour of the First Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, based at Sungai Besi Camp, Kuala Lumpur.

The National Anthem, Negaraku, was then performed by the Central Band of the Royal Malay Regiment, followed by a 21-gun salute from the 41st Battery of the Royal Artillery Ceremonial Regiment.

His Majesty then inspected the Main Guard of Honour before returning to the Royal Dais to receive a second Royal Salute, accompanied once more by the national anthem.

Following the ceremony, Sultan Ibrahim was escorted to the Royal Lounge within the Parliament building, before departing for the Dewan Rakyat to deliver the Royal Address and officially open the new session of Parliament.

The ceremony was broadcast live via official media channels, local television stations and online platforms.

Based on the official parliamentary calendar, the Dewan Rakyat’s 20-day sitting will begin with members of parliament debating the motion of thanks for the Royal Address from tomorrow until Jan 29, before shifting to four days of ministerial responses starting February 4.

The calendar also lists the tabling of bills and other government business that will take place over eight days from February 11 to March 3.

Parliament will be in recess twice during this session. The first is on February 2 and 3 in observance of Federal Territory Day and Thaipusam. The second is from February 16 to 19 during the Chinese New Year celebrations and the start of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the Dewan Negara sitting will be for 13 days beginning February 23. — Bernama