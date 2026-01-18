PUTRAJAYA, Jan 18 — The government will launch the National Education Development Plan (RPN) 2026-2035, a strategic blueprint that encompasses the entire national education ecosystem, from schools to higher education institutions.

Jointly led by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) and the Ministry of Education (MOE), the plan will be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Jan 20 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC).

In a joint statement today, MOHE and MOE said the launch reflects the MADANI Government’s commitment to strengthening a quality, inclusive and globally competitive education system.

At the higher education level, the Malaysian Higher Education Plan (RPTM) 2026-2035 serves as the principal policy document guiding the development of national higher education over the next decade, succeeding the Malaysian Education Blueprint 2015-2025 (Higher Education).

The RPTM 2026-2035 was formulated through an extensive engagement process involving 181 local experts and 8,226 stakeholders, including scholars, academic leaders, public and private higher education institutions (IPTs), as well as industry and community representatives from diverse backgrounds.

MOHE and MOE said the RPTM 2026-2035 is a dynamic ‘living document’ that is flexible and responsive to changes in the global landscape and technological advancements.

They said that the plan also places strong emphasis on developing nation-builders who are goal-driven, resilient and humanity-centric.

In addition, the integration of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) will serve as key enablers in curriculum development and research, aimed at producing future technology creators.

At the same time, the RPTM 2026-2035 places strong emphasis on inclusive access, with initiatives to expand higher education opportunities and strengthen Malaysia’s role as a regional hub for higher education and research.

Meanwhile, the Malaysia Education Plan (RPM) 2026-2035, led by MOE, will serve as the primary reference for the country’s education development, in line with the ministry’s vision of Quality Education, Educated Individuals, Prosperous Nation.

The plan is driven by seven strategic thrusts and 49 high-impact initiatives, with a strong focus on improving access to and the quality of education, developing student potential, transforming educators, strengthening infrastructure and infostructure, fostering collaboration with stakeholders, and enhancing governance as well as the efficiency of the delivery system.

“The integrated implementation of the RPTM 2026-2035 and the RPM 2026-2035 under the National Education Development Plan (RPN) 2026-2035 reflects the coherence of the country’s comprehensive and phased education policy, ensuring continuity in human capital development from school level to higher education,” read the joint statement. — Bernama