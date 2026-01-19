KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia congratulated the government on Malaysia’s success as the Asean chair last year and the country’s success in recording positive economic growth last year.

His Majesty said Malaysia still managed to record positive economic growth of 4.7 per cent from January to September last year with unemployment and inflation rates remaining low and hardcore poverty at 0.09 per cent.

“I congratulate the government that although the world is facing various challenges, Malaysia still managed to record positive economic growth in the period from January to September,” the King said at the Opening Ceremony of the First Sitting of the Fifth Term of the 15th Parliament for the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara here today.

Based on the calendar on the official parliament website, the Dewan Rakyat session, which will last for 20 days, will see the tabling of the Motion of thanks for the Royal Address, followed by a seven-day debate session on the motion starting on January 20.

The Dewan Negara session, meanwhile, will last for 13 days starting on February 23. — Bernama