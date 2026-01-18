KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) expects hot weather and less rain to occur in most areas nationwide, especially in northern Peninsula, until Jan 25.

MetMalaysia director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said based on analysis of weather forecast models, the maximum temperature in some areas is expected to reach 34° Celsius during the period.

“However, thunderstorms with strong winds for a short period of time are still potentially occurring, especially in the western Peninsula in the late afternoon and early evening,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He advised the public to always refer to the official MET Malaysia website and social media as well as download the myCuaca application for the latest and most accurate information.

In addition, MetMalaysia also issued a warning of strong winds and rough seas around the country’s waters from Jan 21 to 25.

The department announced that strong northeasterly winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour (km/h) with waves of up to 3.5 metres are expected to hit the waters of Condore, north of Bunguran, Reef North, north of Reef South and Layang-Layang.

“These strong winds and rough sea conditions are dangerous for small boats, marine recreation and sea sports,” the post said.

Meanwhile, a second category warning was issued for the waters northeast of Condore and northwest of North Reef with strong winds of 50 to 60 km/h with waves of over 4.5 metres.

“These strong winds and rough sea conditions are dangerous for all shipping and coastal activities including fishing and ferry services,” according to MetMalaysia. — Bernama