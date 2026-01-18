KOTA TINGGI, Jan 18 — Johor police have confirmed that there are no mini drug processing laboratories (mini-labs) in Felda settlements or other rural areas of the state, dismissing claims that these locations are being used for organised drug operations.

State police chief CP Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad explained that, in the context of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), a mini-lab refers to a drug processing facility that operates in an organised and large-scale manner, rather than the small-scale packaging done at home.

According to him, there were cases of addicts packaging drugs into small packets for sale or personal use.

“Some addicts in the Felda settlements sell (drugs) in small amounts for their own needs. We can’t call that a mini-lab,” he said when appearing as a guest at the Bernama Mobile Studio on the topic Jerat Halusinasi: Antara Penjara dan Jalan Pemulihan at Felda Bukit Waha here today.

The programme was held in conjunction with the Program Felda: Desaku Mendunia – Generasi Sihat, Komuniti Hebat, jointly organised by the National Anti-Drugs Agency and the Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation.

Ab Rahaman said that most addicts in rural areas such as Felda settlements were found using conventional drugs like marijuana and heroin, while synthetic drugs such as syabu and methamphetamine were more prevalent in urban areas and entertainment outlets.

“Some addicts in Felda settlements do use synthetic drugs like methamphetamine and syabu, but it’s still under control and usage is low,” he said.

Acknowledging the existence of mini-labs in urban areas, Ab Rahaman said they were run by organised syndicates using rented houses and apartments to process and distribute drugs on a large scale.

He said the syndicates operate across domestic and international markets, including neighbouring countries, processing drugs on both small and large scales.

Meanwhile, Ab Rahaman said the state police were serious in their fight against drugs, having dismantled hundreds of syndicates last year and seized drugs worth RM176.33 million.

He said the seizures included 544.31kg of methamphetamine, 147.78kg of heroin, 169.39kg of marijuana and 1,464.72kg of ecstasy powder.

Ab Rahaman also warned syndicates and drug pushers in the state to immediately cease their activities, stressing that Johor police would not compromise on the issue.

He said that a total enforcement would be implemented this year, with increased intelligence and statewide operations to stop these activities from spreading. — Bernama