ALOR GAJAH, Jan 18 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) has launched a comprehensive investigation, according to strict internal procedures, into Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel associated with a ‘Yeye’ or hedonistic culture.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said the inquiry is being conducted by committees across the army, navy, and air force, which each maintain their own rigorous regulations and discipline.

“Mindef does not tolerate any conduct that conflicts with military culture in any of our service branches, regardless of whether the case is isolated,” he emphasised.

“Should there be a breach of discipline, we will take internal action. The case may be brought before a military court,” he said last night.

He was speaking after the launch of Chinese New Year decorations in Kampung Permai Machap Umboo Baru. Also present was Machap Jaya assemblyman, Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem.

He added that personnel under investigation are guaranteed the right to defend themselves and establish their innocence before judgment.

Adly also called on the public not to let this issue undermine the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces, whose role in safeguarding national security and peace remains unquestioned.

“Mindef has over 130,000 serving personnel and officers, along with approximately 300,000 veterans. These individuals have sacrificed their time, their family lives, and in some cases, their lives for the nation,” he said.

Yesterday, Army Chief General Datuk Azhan Md Othman said that 15 army officers have been identified as involved in immoral activities linked to the ‘Yeye’ culture, which recently circulated on social media.

These army cases come in the wake of a separate investigation into 21 Royal Malaysian Air Force officers linked to similar misconduct. The RMAF’s inquiry has now concluded, with the case due to proceed to legal action soon. — Bernama