KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today confirmed that his role in overseeing the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) and Felda Global Ventures (FGV) has now been formalised following an official letter he received yesterday.

He explained that he had previously assisted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim with Felda matters in an informal capacity through meetings.

“I have been tasked with representing the prime minister and assisting with Felda matters through various meetings.

“However, following a recent official letter, this role has been formalised and expanded to cover both Felda and FGV.

“This means that I am now officially responsible for Felda and FGV affairs in support of the prime minister,” he said in a press conference after his winding-up speech at Umno AGM 2025 here today.

He then clarified that the responsibilities fall under the Prime Minister’s Department, not the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development.

In his speech, he said he planned to seek the prime minister’s approval to appoint a deputy minister from another ministry to assist him with Felda-related matters.

He added that he intends to request the support of Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan for this role, who is also the deputy works minister.

In a separate development, Zahid said he would appoint Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin as chairman of Rumah Bangsa.

He said the initiative was established to facilitate the return of former party members, as well as the inclusion of individuals who have yet to join or who have previously left the party, allowing them to rejoin Umno.

“It is also to allow for en bloc admissions - in large numbers. Any political party organisation, Malay NGO or individual, including professionals, may join,” he said.

Zahid said he had met with the former Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia party (Ikatan) president, Tan Sri Kadir Sheikh Fadzir, who was present as an observer.

He said Kadir had handed over his party to Umno for absorption.

“There is also a party that was previously closely aligned with a coalition, but whose leaders have since sincerely repented and now wish to return to Umno. We will accept them,” he said.

Addressing concerns about potential candidates at branch or division levels, Zahid reassured members that as Barisan Nasional chairman, he retains the authority to sign all appointment letters.

He added that once new members join, decisions regarding positions would follow party committees, in accordance with the party constitution and regulations.