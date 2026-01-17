KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Former Free Malaysia Today journalist Rex Tan was released from police custody this afternoon following an overnight detention at the Dang Wangi district station lock-up.

The release was confirmed by Tan’s lawyer, Rajsurian Pillai, who explained that police had initially requested a four-day remand.

However, after legal intervention, the magistrate granted only a one-day remand, which ended today.

Tan, aged 31, was arrested under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 505(c) of the Penal Code, both of which pertain to making statements intended to cause alarm or fear.

The arrest stemmed from a question Tan posed during a public lecture in Kuala Lumpur featuring UK politician George Galloway.

The event, titled “Gaza Exposes the Complicity of International Actors,” became controversial after Tan’s question was said to carry racial overtones.

In addition to the sedition investigation, Tan is also being probed under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA).

According to Rajsurian, the CMA investigation raised questions, as Tan did not post the allegedly seditious remarks online; rather, other individuals shared video recordings from the forum.